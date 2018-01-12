Canyon officials seeking information on geese found shot with arrows

Canyon police are asking for residents to be on the lookout after two geese were shot with arrows.

Officials say that two geese have been found shot with arrows in the Southeast Park since Wednesday.

Both geese had to be euthanized due to their condition.

If you have any information on these crimes, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005 or (806) 468-5751.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved