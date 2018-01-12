Hall County officials seeking wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Hall County officials seeking wanted fugitive

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
HALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Hall County officials are asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.

Tomas Hinojosa is wanted out for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 259-2636.

