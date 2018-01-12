Students recognize first responders for heroism during Aztec school shooting

Students at Aztec High School honor first responders after the December shooting that left 2 students dead (Source: New Mexico State Police)

Students of Aztec High School recognized first responders who showed heroism at the Aztec school shooting last month.

Students presented the New Mexico State Police with a thank you and a certificate for their response.

The New Mexico State Police says they were honored to receive the students' support and continue sending prayers for healing after the tragedy.

Two students at the high school were killed, as well as the shooter.

Aztec police responded to the school in less than a minute.

