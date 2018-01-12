Help support Make-A-Wish and eat delicious chili

You can help support Make-A-Wish and eat some delicious chili this weekend.

This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the Make-A-Wish Foundation is holding a chili cook-off fundraiser.

Teams will be competing for a chance to qualify for the Terlingua International Chili Championship.

In addition to delicious chili, there will be live entertainment and a silent auction.

The event is open to the public and will be at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds Rex Baxter Building.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.