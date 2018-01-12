Help support Make-A-Wish and eat delicious chili

Amarillo police are at the scene of a SWAT situation in the area of Andrews and Nebraska.
One person is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck this morning.
Canyon police are asking for residents to be on the lookout after two geese were shot with arrows.
Hall County officials are asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.
Students of Aztec High School recognized first responders who showed heroism at the Aztec school shooting last month.
