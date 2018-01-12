Dallam County officials looking for stolen utility vehicle

This is a picture of a utility vehicle that looks like the one that was stolen (Source: Dallam County Sheriff's Office)

Dallam County officials are asking for the public's help locating a utility vehicle that was stolen this week.

The vehicle was stolen from a private business in Texline.

Officials describe the stolen vehicle as having a spray rig in the bed.

If you have any information on where it may be, call the Dallam county Sheriff's Office at (806) 244-2313.

