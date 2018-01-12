Georgia man to spend more than 11 years in prison for meth distribution in Carson County

A Georgia Man will spend over 11 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for his role in the distribution of meth in Carson County.

Jaime Bowling, 28, was sentenced to 135 months in prison this week.

According to court documents, in February in 2017, a trooper stopped a car for speeding. Bowling was the passenger in the car.

After noticing possible criminal activity, the trooper called in a K9 unit to the scene.

The trooper located two plastic antifreeze bottles that contained liquid methamphetamine. The bottles were concealed inside luggage in the trunk of the car.

Bowling admitted that he and Stoddard had flown to Los Angeles, California and rented a car. They then picked up liquid methamphetamine and were transporting the drugs to another state.

The methamphetamine was worth approximately $500,000.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved