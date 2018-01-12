Friday's weather: Pleasant weekend forecast

It is going to be a pleasant winter weekend with seasonal temps and lots of sunshine.

After a chilly start to the morning with temps in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits, we will warm up nicely this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temps warming back above normal into the low to mid 50's.

Overnight we drop back into the teens with win chills into the single digits possible.

A cold front moves through overnight dropping temps back below normal into the mid 40s' Saturday afternoon.

Sunday we once again warm back into he 50's under sunny skies.

Another cold front moves through late Sunday into Monday, bringing in Cooler temps move in for the start of next week.

Our roller coaster pattern continues and temps rebound back into the 50's and even low 60's by the end of next week.

Dry conditions are expected through the next seven days.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.