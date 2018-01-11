Local power lifters headed to state championship.

An 11-year-old boy say he's the victim of bullying at his Hereford elementary school, and his family is asking for help.
An 11-year-old boy say he's the victim of bullying at his Hereford elementary school, and his family is asking for help.
More tax incentives means more restaurants are about to open in downtown Amarillo.
More tax incentives means more restaurants are about to open in downtown Amarillo.
This Saturday, several local weightlifters from ages 12 to 20 will be competing in the Olympic weightlifting state championship in Dallas/
This Saturday, several local weightlifters from ages 12 to 20 will be competing in the Olympic weightlifting state championship in Dallas/
Tragic events are inevitable in our world. From natural disaster, famine, or the spread of poverty leaving children orphaned.
Tragic events are inevitable in our world. From natural disaster, famine, or the spread of poverty leaving children orphaned.
The Polar Plunge is an event that happens across the nation during the colder months of the year and will now benefit Special Olympics Texas.
The Polar Plunge is an event that happens across the nation during the colder months of the year and will now benefit Special Olympics Texas.