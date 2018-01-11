Local power lifters headed to state championship.

This Saturday, several local weightlifters from ages 12 to 20 will be competing in the Olympic weightlifting state championship in Dallas.

"My goal is to get to the 2020 Olympics," said 13-year-old power lifter Alyssa Ballard. "I may be young, but that's my biggest goal in life so far."

Ballard, ranked second in the nation in her age group, will be trying to put the state records out of reach this weekend.

"My goal is to get the state record, beat that, and set it high," said Ballard. "After that, I hope to get overall gold."

Coach Martin Brock says it's a great feeling to see his lifters hard work pay off.

"It's very gratifying. It's a sport that doesn't get a ton of recognition because it's an Olympic sport," said Brock. "I really feel like we're just getting going, and we're hoping to send a local kid to the Olympics someday."

In order for that to happen, they have to be just as strong mentally as they are physically.

"It takes mental strength, they'll be competing with a pretty large audience. There will be 400 competitors there of all ages." said Brock. "This is a really big meet, and if they do well here they can qualify for a national meet as well."

As for Ballard, she's not stopping until she's an Olympian.

"It's everything to me now. I cant stop" , said Ballard.

