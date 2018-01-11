New restaurants closer to opening in downtown Amarillo

More tax incentives means more restaurants are about to open in downtown Amarillo.

Dubs Development asked the city for a little help today, with its $5.2 million downtown project.

"We know everyone else around downtown, who's done projects, has used TIRZ help," said Co-Owner Dubs Development Tol Ware. "And we can use some help, some money to fill the gap in our funding. So it was an idea to come talk to them and see if they'll let us be in their program."

TIRZ has decided to give Dubs $25,000 a year for 10 years in tax rebates.

Dubs built the newest building on Polk Street in nearly 60 years.

It will house two restaurants and have an outside park patio. Dubs, like the city, hopes the new restaurants will continue the ongoing effort to revitalize downtown Amarillo.

"Us younger people that want to stay in Amarillo, we'd like more things to do," said Ware. "So we're all about getting new restaurants, new entertainment downtown. Polk street is the icon street for Amarillo, Texas."

The restaurants will open their doors at the end of next month.

