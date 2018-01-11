Amarillo officials looking for man wanted for assault - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo officials looking for man wanted for assault

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Robert Gil, Jr. (Source: Amarillo Police Department) Robert Gil, Jr. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Officials are asking for the public's help locating a fugitive wanted for assault. 

Robert Gil, Jr. is wanted out of Potter County for assault involving choking and violation of a protective order with an original charge of assault and stalking. 

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300. 

