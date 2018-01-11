1 person hospitalized after crash near Turkey

One person has been flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries after a crash near Turkey last night.

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department says a semi-truck hauling a flatbed trailer overturned on one of the sharp curves on Highway 70 near Roadside Park.

The driver was pulled out of the truck and flown by Apollo to the hospital.

There were no other cars or people involved in the accident.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved