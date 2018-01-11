Fire at W&W Fiberglass in Pampa under control, no injuries reported

Crews responding to large fire near W&W Fiberglass in Pampa (Source: Matthew Rodriguez)

Crews responding to large fire near W&W Fiberglass in Pampa (Source: Matthew Rodriguez)

The large fire at W&W Fiberglass in Pampa is under control.

According to The Pampa News, the fire is now under control, and no one was injured in the incident.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including units from Pampa, Hoover, Borger and Amarillo.

The Amarillo Fire Department sent four units to Pampa to assist with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to The Pampa News.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved