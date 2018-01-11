Clovis man found guilty of 4th DWI

A Clovis man faces prison time, losing his license, and a fine after he was found guilty of his fourth DWI offense.

Allen Tapia, 40, was found guilty on Tuesday of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

In June of 2016, he was arrested by a Clovis police officer. The officer observed Tapia throw a bud light can from the driver's side window of the car.

When the officer stopped the car, he smelled alcohol and noticed that Tapia's eyes were blood shot and watery.

Tapia refused to submit to a field sobriety test, as well as all chemical and blood tests.

He faces up to 18 months in prison, losing his license with a five year court review, a fine of up to $5,000 and other mandatory penalties.

He is currently in custody for another pending DWI from June of 2017, and his sentencing will be set for a later date.

