Clovis man found guilty of 4th DWI

This Saturday, several local weightlifters from ages 12 to 20 will be competing in the Olympic weightlifting state championship in Dallas/
An 11-year-old boy say he's the victim of bullying at his Hereford elementary school, and his family is asking for help.
With additional funding, the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning Center, AACAL, Robotics Team is able to compete in more than one regional event.
More tax incentives means more restaurants are about to open in downtown Amarillo.
The large fire at W&W Fiberglass in Pampa is nearly under control.
