Arizona man to spend more than 20 years in prison for firearm and drug crimes in the Panhandle

An Arizona man will spend just over 20 years in federal prison after he was sentenced for firearm and drug offenses here in the Panhandle.

Arturo Salazar, Jr., 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 248 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in September to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, a Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a car for speeding in Carson County.

The driver, identified as Salazar, and a female passenger told the trooper conflicting stories, so the trooper brought in a K9 unit to search the car.

Salazar then admitted to having meth and a pipe in the car that they were going to deliver to Springfield, Missouri.

After searching the car, DPS officials found a small baggie of meth and a pipe in the driver's side door and 24 bundles of meth and a loaded firearm in the trunk of the car.

The drugs were worth just over $1 million.

Salazar has been ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on February 27.

