1 dead, 1 hospitalized after early morning wreck

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning wreck.

Around 2:09 this morning, Amarillo Police officers responded to reports of a crash in the 8100 block of Southwest 34th Avenue.

Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Mergele Nolley had been driving a Dodge pickup and lost control, striking a tree.

Officers pulled him out of the truck, and he was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

His passenger, 20 year-old Shelby Danielle Clark, died at the scene as result of injuries received in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered, but police believe alcohol and speed played a factor in the crash.

