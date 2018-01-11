Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Texas

The Polar Plunge is an event that happens across the nation during the colder months of the year and will now benefit Special Olympics Texas.

A fun event is taking place over the weekend normally highlights the durability of people. Now, the event will highlight the thought and care people can have for others.

A Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at the Town Club in Amarillo at 7700 Hillside Road.

The event has taken place for numerous years, but this year, community members can create a pledge when they plunge in order to propagate funds for a particular set of people.

The idea behind a polar plunge is to find a safe source of cold water and then jump into it much like a polar bear would do. In the Panhandle, swimming pools are the best and safest method.

A polar plunge is usually a way for people to cool off and show their ability to remain calm under pressure.

This year, Special Olympics Texas is hosting a polar plunge to raise funds that in turn will help out their athletes.

The entry fee for the event is $20 dollars per person. It serves as a donation to the organization and includes a polar plunge t-shirt to commemorate the event.

Jacob Ray, area director for Special Olympics Texas, said the event is all in an effort to help athletes compete throughout the year.

"It all goes into one fund and we pull as we kinda need it," said Ray. "You know, if we're feeding the athletes after a big competition, we'll use that money for that or if we have to rent a venue for the competition. Or just kind of as it comes along you know. We gotta take care of our athletes, we'll use it for that, just as we can for the athletes."

You can take part in the polar plunge individually or with a team.

Athletes from Special Olympics Texas will also take part in the polar plunge.

Ray said the competition helps to boost their self-esteem.

"They really, really like the spotlight. So, especially at our big competitions if we have the public there just being fans, you know, that's awesome," said Ray. "The [more loud] the crowds [are], the more hyped up they get. It's just really good to put that spotlight on them and give that attention, because this is about them."

If you would like to take participate, click here to visit the Special Olympics Texas website and sign up.

Check-in registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and people will be able to start jumping at 10:00 a.m..

Participants are more than welcome to dress up as creative costumes are 100% encouraged.

Remember, all proceeds from the event benefit the Special Olympics Texas athletes.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved