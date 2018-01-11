Power outages across the Panhandle

Xcel Energy is reporting that power is currently out for more than 4,600 residents across the Panhandle.

According to Xcel Energy's online 'Electric Outage Map', massive power outages are impacted homes and businesses in Borger, Follett and Higgins. At least 500 residents are experiencing darkness.

In Groom and Claude another 500 homes are sitting in the dark.

In Amarillo, power outages are occurring from downtown to the southwest side of town. 1,300 people are feeling the impact there.

Xcel Energy crews are on scene in many locations, working to restore power to residents in Claude, Borger, Follett and Higgins.

There is no current estimate for when power is expected to be back on.

To check and see if your area is impacted, visit Xcel Energy's Electric Outage map here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved