Clovis PD investigating hit and run

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the 57-year-old woman was hit in the 1300 block of Prince St. around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

The victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with severe injuries to her lower body and later transferred to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they later located the vehicle and its two occupants, a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.

The investigation into this event continues and we will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

