Corporal punishment in effect at local district

River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

As of Tuesday, corporal punishment -- informally known as paddling -- is in effect throughout River Road Independent School District.

No students have been sent to principal's office under the new policy, but some believe the discipline will be more effective.

"I would definitely take the corporal punishment," said senior Cory Ferriera. "Just because with [in-school suspension] and stuff you have to miss classwork, especially with sports. That would just make everything fall on top of each other, and have to catch up on a lot of stuff."

Principal Dean Birkes said consent forms still need to be signed by parents. The school currently has 21 on file.

"Really this is the second day that the kids have been back and we haven't had to so far use corporal punishment," Birkes said.

He also says he personally remembers experiencing during his school years.

"I went to Pampa Middle School and our P.E. teacher if we forgot our P.E. stuff, we got lit up with a board," he said.

I reached out to parents on Facebook asking for their thoughts, and the responses varied.

River Road parent Ashley Adams:

"With my kids it helps them, they know that it's a real punishment. Timeout doesn't work for them and I think it's a parenting choice. And it definitely works for my kids."

Hereford parent Joni Barbour:

"The kids think they can get away with stuff at school so they act out. You know they get a lunch detention or have to stay in from recess or something like that, and it just doesn't work for most kids."

River Road Independent School District now joins several other local districts who already administer corporal punishment as an optional disciplinary measure.

