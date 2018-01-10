The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

The Change Cycle model is experienced through six stages -- loss, doubt. discomfort, discovery, understanding, and integration / Source: KFDA

Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives.

The model was originally used in the workforce, but now physicians are hoping their patients can find comfort.

Sharon Felts already has.

In 1994, Felts was diagnosed with breast cancer. But it wasn't until four years later, after being sent to a Change Cycle training course, that she was able to cope with the struggles that come with battling cancer.

"When I sat in that class, it was like the puzzle pieces just clicked right together and I thought I was supposed to be feeling that way," she said.

The Change Cycle model is experienced through six stages -- loss, doubt. discomfort, discovery, understanding, and integration.

Dr. Rakshanda Rahman, a surgical oncologist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, conducted a study following 120 patients. Half took the Change Cycle course, the others didn't.

In assessing their quality of life a year later, she found this:

"The people who did not get the class, their quality of life was not only poorer than the people who did, but worse than the baseline versus the people who did attend the class," Rahman said. "Their quality of life was much better."

Saturday's seminar is free and open to the public. It will be in the NWTHS Community Lecture Room at 8:30 a.m.

If you are interested in attending call 806-414-9556.

