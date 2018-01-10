Crews battling grass fire in Childress County

Crews in Childress are currently battling a grass fire.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire broke out just before 5:00 p.m. on FM 268 between County Roads 24 and 25.

An old, abandoned structure was consumed in the fire, but no other homes are being threatened at this time.

An estimated 250 acres have burned so far and at this time the blaze is 25 percent contained.

Childress, Quanah and the Texas Forest service are currently on-scene battling the fire.

