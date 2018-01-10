Area man charged with kidnapping, murder

A Muleshoe man is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after officials say he stabbed a woman to death and took her 3-year-old.

Lucio Camacho is accused of then driving through multiple counties, assaulting a corrections officer at a prison in Post and leading officers on a chase last Friday.

According to officials in Bailey County, a 44-year-old Hispanic woman was stabbed in a rural part of the county, about 2 miles west of Muleshoe on Friday, January 5. A 911 call came into the sheriff's office at 12:05 a.m. The caller said a 46-year-old man stabbed her family member. The caller said the suspect put the woman and her 3-year-old child in a pickup truck and left the scene.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Petra Oralia Granados De Flores.

The sheriff's office began investigating and searching for the suspect.

At 1:55 a.m., Garza County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Institution in Post, Texas, saying a man, later identified as Lucio Gollo Camacho, had just assaulted a correctional officer and attempted to take the officer’s weapon.

The suspect was reported to be driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck.

Camacho is now being held on a $40,000 bond.

The Bailey County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers are leading an ongoing investigation.

