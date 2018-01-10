Shamrock store sells $5M ticket to out-of-state resident - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Shamrock store sells $5M ticket to out-of-state resident

SHAMROCK, TX (KFDA) -

An Oklahoma City resident is now a multimillionaire, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket sold at a small Shamrock convenience store.

The Garrison Food Mart, located at 1627 North Main St., sold the anonymous winner a Texas Lottery Quick Pick ticket in December. 

For selling the winning combination, the store will receive $50,000 retailer bonus.

The winner has reportedly opted to cash out for a whopping $3.5 million.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly