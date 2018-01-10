Hartman promoted to higher role within city

The City of Amarillo said Wednesday it will add a third assistant city manager with the promotion of Floyd Hartman.

Hartman, who most recently served as the Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering, will oversee development services and help builders through the regulatory process.

Hartman joins other assistant managers Michelle Bonner and Kevin Starbuck.

Hartman has worked for the city for 13 years. He has also managed the city's capital projects program.

