Xcel sending help to Puerto Rico, residents impacted by Maria

Map provided by Xcel Energy shows the area where local crews will be sent to help restore power / Source: Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy says crew members from Texas and New Mexico service areas will soon be on their way to help restore power in Puerto Rico, where hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power months after Hurricane Maria devastated the area.

Spokesperson Wes Reeves said trucks and equipment are already on barges that recently left for Louisiana, a meetup location for crews across the country. Workers will fly to the island at the beginning of February.

The Minnesota-based company is also sending workers from other parts of the Midwest, including Colorado.

The local group of employees will be working near Caguas, an area on the eastern part of Puerto Rico.

“We want to assist the people of Puerto Rico and we are honored to be part of this restoration effort,” said Kent Larson, executive vice president and group president, operations-Xcel Energy. “This is a massive undertaking under difficult circumstances, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely- it’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico.”

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved