Woman sought for afternoon shooting

Clovis police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated battery case.

Officers were dispatched to Wallace Street Tuesday afternoon, where a victim told police he was shot by a woman with a modified rifle.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Gabrielle Carver, who police continue to search for Wednesday.

Police did not disclose the victim's identity, but said they were taken to an area hospital with a leg wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

