Reclaims down, surrenders up at Amarillo shelter

2017 ended with some alarming trends for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, especially when looking at the number of animals entering and leaving the shelter in the last two months.

Reuniting pets with their owners is a top priority for Amarillo's shelter. That's why in November and December the shelter waived all reclaim fees.

The goal was to eliminate a financial barrier for owners, but instead the shelter saw a 24 percent decrease in the number of people who reclaimed their animals in those two months compared to the same months in 2016 when there was a fee.

"This absolutely proves reclaim fees are not a barrier to the irresponsible citizens in our community," said Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Director Richard Havens



Of the 12,409 animals the shelter took in last year, only 1,182 were reclaimed.



To coincide with fewer owners returning for their pets, December saw a 30 percent increase in surrendered animals compared to December of 2016.

"It is very concerning that our community continues to approach these animals as though they are a disposable commodity," said Havens. "These are not lawn ornaments. These are living beings that need love and if you don't want them or you can't afford them, don't have them."

The city and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are teaming up to try and tackle these trends. They are working on a breeder ordinance and creating an affordable spay and neuter clinic.

"And the other thing we are going to do with that clinic is for individuals who have difficulty paying to care for their animal, we are going to have a payment plan for anyone who comes to the clinic to make this affordable," said Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Larry Milam. "We are going to make it so every citizen can have their animal fixed."

Last year, the shelter had a nearly 76 percent Live Release Rate, meaning one in four animals had to be euthanized. Havens said Amarillo needs to do better.

"It is absolutely not good enough for our city. That's why we have to continue fighting for these animals, we have to continue working on progressive ordinances and we need to take a stand for these animals," said Havens. "Even if you don't like animals, you need to stand with us because at the end of the day, irresponsible animal owners cost hard tax dollars."

Reclaim fees are being waived for the rest of January in hopes owners will come pick up their pets and the shelter is also offering microchipping for only $10.

You can find the shelter's full 2017 End of Year Report here.

