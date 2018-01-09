Blood drive brings families affected by cancer together

Two families affected by cancer are coming together in hopes of helping other families battle the disease.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting the 3rd annual Madison Taylor Knebusch Blood Drive.

Madison lost her battle to cancer in 2012. Her mother remembers how much blood transfusions improved Madison's quality of life.

"It's the difference of her being on the couch feeling horrible, which she did, and get a blood donation and feel like she could go out and hang out with her friends," said Shannon Knebusch. "It just made her feel 100 percent better."

Today Shannon is meeting another parent whose child is fighting cancer and understands how pivotal blood donations are.

"When our son was diagnosed with leukemia, he received a blood transfusion that same night," said Jordan Melugin. "So we saw the value in that because ultimately someone donated blood that was given to him, and it ultimately ended up saving his life."

Reeve was diagnosed with leukemia last October and has already gone through four blood transfusions. His grandmother is just one of his family members who are donating blood.

"You never think it's going to be you or affect your family in anyway," said Becky Melugin. "But when it does, this helps."

Cancer is just one scenario in which blood transfusions are a medical necessity. The only way doctors can obtain blood is through donations.

"There is no substitute for blood," said Suzanne Talley, director of PR at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. "If we didn't have all these amazing donors coming in to give, it would not be available, and people could lose their lives."

If you would like more information on how you can donate blood, visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.

