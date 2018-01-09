Amarillo skyline changing as Chase Tower loses prominent tenant

The Chase Tower's 31 floors have soared over Amarillo's downtown since opening in 1971, but now it's losing one of its prominent tenants: Chase Bank.

The Amarillo skyline will look pretty different in a few months.

Chase is closing down its location in the Chase Tower, as well as its drive through location on Harrison Street.

Signs posted on doors of the building say the bank will be closing on March 8.

Downtown Chase customers will then have to head to the I-40 location.

Chase issued this statement about consolidating their branches:

We are consolidating our branch in downtown Amarillo into our branch at 5805 I-40 West on March 8 due to decreases in volume at the downtown location. Customers received notice in writing 90 days prior to the move. Notification is also prominent in the branch. Branches are one of our most important assets and we are continually evaluating our branch network market by market to ensure we are in the right sites as our customers' locations and needs change. We know our customers like going to the branch and talking with their banker. We love that too because we want to help our customers; however, many customers prefer to make their deposits or move money around online or at the ATM. Customers can access their accounts almost anywhere, anytime using mobile and online banking. We currently have 28 million active mobile customers and 45 million active digital customers.

For Chase Tower, they're confident the building will continue to flourish. The vacant space will allow the building to expand on their upgrades.

"The owner of the building is always doing something for the building," said Aaron Emerson, leasing agent for Chase Tower and owner in the commercial real estate company, Gaut, Whittenburg, Emerson. "He doesn't take money out of the building. Whatever money comes out of this building every month, he puts it back into the building into improvements."

While another big tenant, Xcel Energy left last year, Emerson says the leasing activity has been as good as the company hoped.

In fact, the floors previously occupied by Xcel are undergoing a major revamp.

"We're just going for a different look, it's cleaner, more glass, more sunlight," said Emerson. "Our goal at the end of the space is to be unique, the view is going to be unique. We just try to make it something that someone's going to want to enjoy coming to work every day."

Emerson said he doesn't expect the Chase space to be on the market for long and hopes to have the spot leased out before the bank leaves in March.

"I'm working with a group now for when Chase does finally move out that would take over a portion of that space," said Emerson. "We'd likely split that space up and make it more like what we're sitting in now where we actually create a handful of first floor nice offices over there."

For more information on potential leasing opportunities inside the tower, click here.

