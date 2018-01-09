Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass named top 3 finalist for Citizen of the Year Award

Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has been named in the top three finalists for Law Enforcement Today's Citizen of the Year Award.

On January 6, 2015, Gass was responding to a domestic disturbance in Pampa, when he was shot in the face.

After more than two years of surgeries and intensive therapy, Gass was finally able to put on his uniform and gun belt for the first time since the incident when he was hired to be the Police Chief of Fritch.

Now the Chief of Police for Fritch is a nominee in a national contest being held by Law Enforcement Today.

Law Enforcement Today posted this video telling his story about why he became a police officer:

You can cast your vote for Chief Houston Gass as Citizen of the Year here.

