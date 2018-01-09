Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass named top 3 finalist for Citizen of the Year Award

Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:11 PM EST2018-01-10 23:11:21 GMT
Source: Facebook / Garrison Food Mart
An Oklahoma City resident is now a multimillionaire, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket sold at a small Shamrock convenience store. The Garrison Food Mart, located at 1627 North Main St., sold the anonymous winner a Texas Lottery Quick Pick ticket in December. For selling the winning combination, the store will receive $50,000 retailer bonus. The winner has reportedly opted to cash out for a whopping $3.5 million. Garrison Food Mart Shamrock Texas Copyright 2018&nbs...
