Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass named top 3 finalist for Citize - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass named top 3 finalist for Citizen of the Year Award

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Souce: Law Enforcement Today Souce: Law Enforcement Today
FRITCH, TX (KFDA) -

Fritch Police Chief Houston Gass has been named in the top three finalists for Law Enforcement Today's Citizen of the Year Award.

On January 6, 2015, Gass was responding to a domestic disturbance in Pampa, when he was shot in the face.

After more than two years of surgeries and intensive therapy, Gass was finally able to put on his uniform and gun belt for the first time since the incident when he was hired to be the Police Chief of Fritch. 

Now the Chief of Police for Fritch is a nominee in a national contest being held by Law Enforcement Today.

Law Enforcement Today posted this video telling his story about why he became a police officer:

You can cast your vote for Chief Houston Gass as Citizen of the Year here

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-01-11 02:14:32 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

  • Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-01-11 00:25:51 GMT
    Source KFDASource KFDA

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

  • The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-11 00:09:58 GMT
    The Change Cycle / Source:The Change Cycle / Source:

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly