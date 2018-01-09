Yellow City Community Outreach pleas for a place to keep homeless community warm

With colder temperatures expected later this week, some of the homeless community may not have a place to keep warm.

After choosing to opt out from Guymon Sanders Warming Station, Yellow City Community Outreach is now on a mission.

The organization has 48 hours to locate a building to host an additional warming station for those homeless individuals who may have fallen through the cracks.

"All I need is something with four walls and a roof. I'll make it work," said Kit Rudd with Yellow City Community Outreach. "But the thing is, I got in this business over people dying in the streets. We're going to have a group of people that aren't going to be encompassed in conventional shelters.

And those people are people I've been working with for a couple years. And I'm not going to leave them in a position where they can't have shelter during frigid temps. That's all there is to it. It's about saving lives."

Rudd says he's been reaching out to the community via Facebook hoping someone will have an answer.

Yellow City Community Outreach is planning on going to the City Council meeting this evening to plea for a place to host an additional warming station, and we will have updates on the situation as they become available.

