Yellow City Community Outreach pleas for a place to keep homeles - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Yellow City Community Outreach pleas for a place to keep homeless community warm

By Nyzah McDonald, NewsChannel 10 Reporter
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

With colder temperatures expected later this week, some of the homeless community may not have a place to keep warm.

After choosing to opt out from Guymon Sanders Warming Station, Yellow City Community Outreach is now on a mission. 

The organization has 48 hours to locate a building to host an additional warming station for those homeless individuals who may have fallen through the cracks. 

"All I need is something with four walls and a roof. I'll make it work," said Kit Rudd with Yellow City Community Outreach. "But the thing is, I got in this business over people dying in the streets. We're going to have a group of people that aren't going to be encompassed in conventional shelters.

And those people are people I've been working with for a couple years. And I'm not going to leave them in a position where they can't have shelter during frigid temps. That's all there is to it. It's about saving lives."

Rudd says he's been reaching out to the community via Facebook hoping someone will have an answer.

Yellow City Community Outreach is planning on going to the City Council meeting this evening to plea for a place to host an additional warming station, and we will have updates on the situation as they become available.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-01-11 02:14:32 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

  • Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-01-11 00:25:51 GMT
    Source KFDASource KFDA

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

  • The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-11 00:09:58 GMT
    The Change Cycle / Source:The Change Cycle / Source:

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly