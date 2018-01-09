Panhandle Agrilife Extension receives award for response to March wildfires

The Panhandle Agrilife Extension team that coordinated the complex response to the March wildfires has won a state Superior Service Award.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension announced today the award for the large-scale response to more than 500,000 acres burned.

Four people died, and the flames killed or injured herds of livestock.

Losses added up to $21 million, including hundreds of miles of fence.

Among the responses were the distribution of livestock feed, mental health counseling and safety advice for the cleanup.

