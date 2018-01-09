Panhandle Agrilife Extension receives award for response to Marc - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Panhandle Agrilife Extension receives award for response to March wildfires

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Panhandle Agrilife Extension team that coordinated the complex response to the March wildfires has won a state Superior Service Award.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension announced today the award for the large-scale response to more than 500,000 acres burned. 

Four people died, and the flames killed or injured herds of livestock.

Losses added up to $21 million, including hundreds of miles of fence. 

Among the responses were the distribution of livestock feed, mental health counseling and safety advice for the cleanup. 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

