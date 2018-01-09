Country singer-songwriter Luke Pell coming to Lake Meredith this - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Country singer-songwriter Luke Pell coming to Lake Meredith this summer

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Country singer-songwriter Luke Pell will perform at Lake Meredith this summer, and you can purchase your tickets starting tomorrow.

Luke Pell will perform at the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater on Saturday, May 26, and tickets go on pre-sale on Jan. 10.

Proceeds from the show will go towards the "Fireworks at the Lake" display on July 3, and additional proceeds will benefit other summer events at the lake. 

There are only 1,150 tickets available for this event. There are 25 VIP reserved meet and greet tickets at $100, 200 VIP reserved tickets at $75, 875 general admission within the Amphitheatre seating tickets at $50, and 50 general admission on the lawn outside the Amphitheatre tickets at $25.

Ticket sales will close on Friday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here or at all area United Supermarkets. 

Powered by Frankly