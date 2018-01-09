Our Perspective on Amarillo's low unemployment rates - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Our Perspective on Amarillo's low unemployment rates

By Brent McClure, General Manager
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Several new reports say Amarillo has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

It's down a half percent from last year and well below the state rate.

The larger employment sectors include health care, education, agriculture processing and transportation from rails to the interstate.

Construction is a good area too with commercial projects and multiple housing developments planned in Amarillo but also in places like Canyon and Bushland.
 
The survey company Wallet Hub ranks Amarillo the 39th best place to find a job in the country.

While the state minimum wage is $7.25, job advertisements show even entry-level jobs and fast food locations and convenience stores in Amarillo pay more than that.
 
Our perspective is this is a good time to join the 130,000 working in the city because there's a lot of work being done out there and the experts at Workforce Development say if you're interested and willing, you should have no problem finding a job.
 
What's your perspective?

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Clovis PD investigating hit and run

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-01-11 02:14:32 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

    The Clovis Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. 

  • Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Corporal punishment in effect at local district

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-01-11 00:25:51 GMT
    Source KFDASource KFDA

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

    River Road teachers and students say the school's new disciplinary method could produce positive results.

  • The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    The Change Cycle: NWTHS offering free help to patients battling emotional struggles

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-01-11 00:09:58 GMT
    The Change Cycle / Source:The Change Cycle / Source:

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    Northwest Texas Hospital is hosting a seminar Saturday on the Change Cycle, a model that helps people deal with emotional and mental changes in their lives. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly