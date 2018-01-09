Police searching for suspect in Pak-A-Sak robbery

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Pak-A-Sak in Bushland.

On Monday, police say a man broke into the Pak-A-Sak in Bushland after the store was closed.

The suspect is described as slim and wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Police say he confronted a clerk and chased him through the store with a crow bar.

The suspect then left in a newer model white car similar to a Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

