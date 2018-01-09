Wednesday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the 70s, with elevated fire danger

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 10

Meteorologist Cameron Venable



Wednesday is looking like another warm day with highs in the 70s.

The only thing that will be different about today will be the strong winds. Winds will be from the SW 20-30 with gusts over 40 mph likely.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect increasing clouds and windy conditions.

There is a slight chance of rain or snow during the late overnight hours however the best chance will be in the Northern areas.

Besides the small moisture chance, North winds will be ripping through the area with gusts near 60 mph possible.

