Thursday's Weather: Cold and windy day with high temps in the low 40s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 11

Meteorologist Cameron Venable

Potent cold front brought strong winds and light precipitation across much of the area.

North winds have gusted over 60 mph in many locations during the overnight hours.

Amarillo did receive rain although it is debatable if the dry streak has ended.

Thursday is looking cold and windy with temps in the 40s but wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s.

North winds will continue to gust over 40mph through most of the day. Rain/snow showers will end then we will gradually clear the rest of the day.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.