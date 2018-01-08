The Lady Buffs are "Redefining Greatness"

The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are the top team in the Lone star conference, but a perfect record would be flawed if they can't win it all.

"Coach always talks about don't get complacent. You got to practice hard, you cant be satisfied and I think that's a big think right now.," said sophomore Lexy Hightower. "We have to keep practicing hard, we have to keep understanding that if we want to play a high level of basketball that we have to go hard everyday and we have to bring it everyday."

"Re-defining greatness" is this year's teams challenge to themselves to mark their place in history.

"The history of the lady buffs program would be defined as greatness and elite," said Lady Buffs head coach Kristen Mattio. "They've won, I mean if you look at all of these banners, theirs ton of championships that have been won, yet we haven't won a national championship. So the goal is try to get to that pinnacle."

For first year transfer, Tiana Parker, the family atmosphere made the decision to become a Buff easier.

"During the summer when we were playing pickup, we realized that we were actually playing really well together and we were going to be good, said forward Tiana Parker. "So I think that's a big change from my old school. We're more like family."

The Lady Buffs refuse to be satisfied with anything less than the title of "National Champion"

"Are we satisfied with our record? Obviously, yes. Was that the goal to be undefeated this season? No. We still have a long way's to go."

The Lady Buffs look to continue with their great early season play as they getting ready to hit the road for a few conference match ups against Angelo State and Texas A&M Kingsville.

