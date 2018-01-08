City of Canyon and CEDC hope financial incentives will allow businesses to boom

Canyon is hoping to inspire local entrepreneurs to generate businesses in their city.

City officials met this evening to discuss financial incentives that would allow these new ventures to grow.

The Shops at Fifth Avenue in the Square are a budding spot for businesses looking to tap into new markets.

And for one upcoming restaurant, it's the hometown love that will open its doors and incentives from the Canyon Economic and Development Corporation doesn't hurt.

"Marcus and I decided to move back here to open something that would appeal to people in Canyon, something that hasn't been done before in this area," said Kevin Friemel, co-owner of Barrel and Pie. "That's our main thing, we wanted to bring something new. Something exciting and fresh."

Barrel and Pie hopes to heat up Canyon with wood-fired pizza, unique drinks and small plates.

The CEDC asked the city to approve $95,000 in funding for the restaurant.

"We'll be using the funding from the CEDC to help pay for our equipment, some of our equipment," said Friemel.

$25,000 of the that $95,000 requested is to foster upper management positions.

"When you create jobs for every dollar that comes into this community, it turns over seven and a half times," said Evelyn Ecker, Director of Business and Community Development for the City of Canyon. "If we create those jobs and we're helping then those dollars are going to come back seven and a half times."

The restaurant aims to open in February to anyone who wants to take in the charm of Canyon.

"The kind of 20-to-60-year-old range. We want this to be a place for families, but also expect kind-of a business crowd. People to come and enjoy drinks late," said Friemel.

The CEDC says these new businesses fall in line with their revitalization of the square.



"Our target is the millennial, they're the ones that have the new, the edgy, the great ideas," said Ecker. "We already have several that are new, that are here that have already brought that to the square and of course you know with the rest that are opening up."

To showcase the city as a destination, Canyon Main Street has planned a year long effort to reach one hundred miles in each direction.

"We already have that huge tourist space but we wanted more. We wanted to keep them here," said Ecker.

"It's super exciting, especially right now with everything that's happening on the square. to be a part of this new growth is fantastic," said Friemel.

The City of Canyon is set to finalize the financial incentives on January 22nd.

