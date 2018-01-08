Boiler system at Rick Husband International Airport is 'first of its kind' in the state

The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport just installed a new state of the art boiler system, the first of its kind in Texas.

The 5 Fulton, Endura+ Ultra High Efficiency Condensing Boilers replaced the airport's two old steam boilers and has a higher efficiency rating.The old system had an 80 percent efficiency rating, and the new system has a 96 percent rating.

"This system is more efficient because it uses computerized controls," said Airport Maintenance Coordinator John Kelly. "The old system did not have any controls on it at all for computers. They talk to each other, use sensors and determine how much natural gas to use to heat the water, and reduces the amount of natural gas we need to use."

Funded by the City of Amarillo Department of Aviation through its capital programming, the system cost over $700,000

"With these new boilers and calling to specific areas, you should see less dramatic changes in heat throughout the building," said Deputy Director of Aviation Tyler Hurst.

In addition to upgrading its boilers, the airport also replaced a water heater.

The boiler system is the airport's newest upgrade, but in recent years, it has upgraded its baggage system and added a new concourse.

