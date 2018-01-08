Drivers may notice traffic delays as construction continues along I-27

Starting today, you may notice a delay or lower speed limits as you travel along I-27.

"I know a lot of people some times get aggravated or frustrated when they see more orange cones around Amarillo. But, I really hope when they see those orange cones that they see progress," said Public Information for TXDOT Sonja Gross. "Amarillo has been growing for several years, and we now have this ability and the finances, the time, the people, the money, that's necessary to get the job done.

And it's really an exciting time for Amarillo to take care of some of these much needed projects."

This is the next step in expanding State Loop 335 into a 4-lane freeway with frontage roads. TXDOT says motorists can expect lane closures as work on this portion of the project begins.

"And those cones are going to be up along I-27 everywhere from about Sundown Lane northward to Bell Street," said Gross. "That's because they are going to have to first construct crossovers.

Those crossovers will move one direction of traffic to the other side, and that means we'll have reduced lanes going in each direction so that they can build one bridge at a time. Very similar to what we did at I-40 and Soncy."

Although construction can be a bit frustrating for drivers, Gross wants to remind everyone of the end goal.

"This is a huge step in our mobility plan for Amarillo," said Gross.

One local commuter says there's something more important than leaving early when driving through construction zones.

"I think leaving early is important, but just maintain a positive attitude," said WTAMU Professor Stephen Serven. "You can get frustrated, but it's not going to make your day any better or get you there any faster. In fact, it's just going to make your day stressed out.

When you finally get where you're going, you're not going to be in a good frame of mind. And keep in mind, when all is said and done, hopefully you have a better road to drive on."

The project is scheduled to be complete in Spring of 2021.

