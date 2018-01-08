Amarillo police investigating Toot'n Totum robbery

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the robbery of a Toot'n Totum.

At 10:45 Sunday night, police were called to the Toot'n Totum located at 211 South Western on reports of a robbery.

Employees told police that a suspect came into the store and demanded money, pointing what is believed to be a knife at the victims.

The victims were not injured, and the suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, a baseball hat, and a cover over his face.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.