Monday's Weather: Starting off with warmer temps

It is going to be a warm start to the work week.

As you head out the door this morning you will notice mild temps in the 20s and 30s.

This will lead into a warm afternoon with temps waring above normal in the 60s.

Skies today will be mostly sunny with breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, and we will likely see record breaking high temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will be breezy Tuesday out of the west at 15-25 mph and skies will be mostly sunny.

The next storm system moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Temps will be back into the 60s Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow showers overnight into early Thursday.

This will drop temps back below normal into the 30s and 40s for our highs on Thursday.

We warm back into the 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend.

