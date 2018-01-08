1 person behind bars after traffic stop leads to drug bust

One person is behind bars after troopers say they found 115 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 11:45 Saturday morning, a DPS trooper stopped a 2002 Mercedes CLK traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

After a canine alerted to drugs in the car, officials say they found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk.

Officials believe the drugs are worth around $697,000.

The driver, 58-year-old Michael Hendrix from California, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials say the drugs were being transported from California to Tennessee.

