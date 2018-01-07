Holiday decorations may pose fire hazards

Decorations both inside and outside can still be a threat to your home after the holidays.

Whether it be faulty Christmas lights or a live Christmas tree that's starting to dry out, the Amarillo Fire Department is saying everything must go.

According to the Captain David Kouba with the Amarillo Fire Department, Christmas tree fires were not as much of a threat as fires that started from the use of extension cords.

Those cords can overheat if overused, and you're encouraged to unplug them.

You're also advised to take down lights both inside your home and outdoors. And live Christmas trees are to be disposed of as soon as possible.

"You want to get them away from your house, said Kouba. "City of Amarillo residents, the waste department will come do a curb-side pickup of your Christmas tree. If you're not in the city of Amarillo you can arrange a drop off with the landfill."

The service will pick up the tree in your front yard if kept off the sidewalk. If you don't have a sidewalk, you're asked to keep it three feet away from the curb.

"Be sure to put it out there away from fire hydrants, away from any electrical lines or any other obstacles that might make it hard for them to pick it up," said Kouba.

You can arrange a curb-side pickup of your Christmas tree Monday through Friday by calling (806)-378-6813.

You can also contact the city landfill at (806)-359-2056.

