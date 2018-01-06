Square Mile Farm tunnel to help insulate produce this winter

Square Mile is going the extra mile for the community with a 100-ft cover to protect their produce.

A caterpillar tunnel was placed over the farm's greens and herbs today, which will act as a temporary greenhouse to trap in warmth and keep the plants growing throughout the winter.

The structure will act as a larger version of the smaller tunnels they've been using to protect the plants so far.

They say it can also be repurposed year-round to protect the plants from various climates.

"For in the summer, put shade cloth over the top to give the greens some shade because they don't like heat. If it's too hot they kind of stagnate. We want to prevent that from happening too," said Danny Melius, owner of Nuke City Veg.

A group of volunteers helped set up the tunnel this morning, and say managing the farm is a big responsibility.

"Pulling out rebar, other days running through all the beds, trimming produce, collecting produce, weighing produce, and helping Danny Melius with Nuke City Veg selling the produce," said Blake Mendez, a volunteer with Square Mile Farm. "Working with Danny and Brady almost every Saturday, except for some Saturdays when the wind was 35, 40 miles per hour, 12 degrees, I clearly didn't come out, but for the most part, we're always out here to help."

Nuke City Veg plans on resuming the sale of Square Mile's produce again later this month.

"We're able to provide healthy, nutrient-dense food to people that don't necessarily get it because San Jacinto is a food desert," said Melius. "There's no fresh produce within a mile and it's not typically easy to get out of the neighborhood if you don't have transportation. We're just down the street."

Square Mile is already expanding for the new year on another plot of land at 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street.

"It's another 5,000 square feet so we're probably going to get started putting that into production for the spring," said Melius. "It's going to be mostly greens cause that's what we specialize in but as we move into the summer we'll probably have cucumbers and some squash and cherry tomatoes."

They hope they will inspire community members through their urban farming initiatives.

"I can tell you as one of the actual consumers of the produce here that it's delicious, it holds, and I can eat nearly all of it raw, which is a great testament to the production process and the purity of what's being done here," said Mendez. "The ability to grow your own food, the ability to have community farms located within your neighborhood is incredibly empowering."

