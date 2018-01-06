Roosevelt County officials asking for help locating fugitives

Roosevelt County officials are asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.

Cornelio Gomez is being sought for failing to comply with conditions of release. Gomez was originally charged with distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit distribution of a controlled substance.

Rueben Lozano is also wanted for failure to appear based on charges of trafficking controlled substances.

County officials have linked at least one of these suspects to recently burglaries in and around Roosevelt County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at (575) 376-4408 or Crime Stoppers at (575) 356-1800.

