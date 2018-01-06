Gray County traffic stop leads to drugs found, one arrest

Gray County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested one man and one woman after a traffic stop on Friday.

Deputies stopped two vehicles near Grandview-Hopkins ISD in Groom.

They determined that both vehicles were involved in a drug deal.

After searching both cars, methamphetamine and cash were found.

The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The woman was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

