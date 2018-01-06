Zach's Club holds open house for charity, local businesses

Zach's Club held an open house on Saturday, highlighting its own services as well as other local businesses.

The gym also offered door prizes and specials to participants in the event.

Zach's Club hopes the event helps local businesses to become more competitive against the larger corporations in Amarillo.

"Local business is hard and so we need to just join together and help each other," said Tammy Prescott, owner of Zach's Club.

Donations were also collected for the Amarillo College Food Pantry.

Prescott said that they plan on introducing more events that benefit non-profits in Amarillo.

"We care about the community not only health and fitness but also people overall in general," said Prescott.

This was the first event of its kind at Zach's Club, but they hope to make it an annual event.



