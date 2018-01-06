Charity finishes first year of helping dogs with ribbon cutting

Texas Panhandle Pups Unchained capped off their first year of operation with a ribbon cutting at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Formed in 2017, the non-profit has the stated goal of "building fenced yards for dogs living chained or tethered outside in the Texas Panhandle."

In the last year, they have freed 40 dogs and build 25 fenced yards.

They say that their success was only possible through support from the community.

"All of the material that's purchased for the fencing is by our donations, and all of the fence builds are done by volunteers," said Melanie Henry, the founder of the non-profit.

If you would like more information or would like to donate, please call Texas Panhandle Pups Unchained at (806) 223-7258 or visit their Facebook page.

